India News | Ahmedabad COVID-19 Cases Up by 327 to 16,967; 23 More Die

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 08:30 PM IST
Ahmedabad, Jun 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 327 to 16,967 on Monday while the fatalities mounted by 23 to 1,210 in the district, state Health department said.

Out of the total 514 new coronavirus positive cases being reported in Gujarat, Ahmedabad alone contributed 327 cases.

A total of 225 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district in the day, it said.

