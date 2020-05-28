India News | Ahmedabad COVID-19 Tally Up by 256 to 11,097; 19 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Ahmedabad crossed the 11,000-mark on Wednesday with the addition of 256 new cases, while 19 more patients succumbed to the viral infection, the state health department said.

With these 256 new cases, the coronavirus count in Ahmedabad district, the worst hit by the disease in Gujarat, rose to 11,097, it said.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Hotel Fortune in Dhobi Talao, Firefighting Operation Underway.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 764 with 19 new fatalities, the department said.

At the same time,a total of 327 patients were discharged from Ahmedabad hospitals on Wednesday after recovering from he infection, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt to Review Lockdown Situation on May 29: Jayant Patil.

Out of the total 376 new cases reported from across the state, 256 were from Ahmedabad district alone. Also, of the 23 COVID-19 fatalities, 19 were from Ahmedabad, the health department said.

The doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad has improved significantly, rising to 25.08 days from 13 days reported a fortnight ago, it said.

As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the city reported a total of 10,674 coronavirus cases and death of 738 patients till Wednesday afternoon.

Central and north zones of the city have reported the maximum number of cases.

Five private hospitals in Ahmedabad have consented totreatCOVID-19 patientsasandwhen required, and three more havebeen asked to give their nod for the same,the government told the Gujarat High Court on Saturday.

It also said that six hospitals in the city have a total capacity of 2,233 beds to treat COVID-19 patients. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)