Ahmedabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Ahmedabad district on Sunday reported 345 new coronavirus positive cases, the highest in Gujarat, taking its tally to 49,765, state health department said.

With 11 patients succumbing to the infection, also highest in the state in the day, the toll mounted to 2,047, it said.

At 360, recoveries in Ahmedabad district exceeded new cases in the day, taking the count of the discharged patients to 44,495, the department said in a release.

Of the 345 new cases, Ahmedabad city reported 319 and rural areas 26.

North-west zone in Ahmedabad has the highest 517 active cases.

With more number of beds being requisitioned from private hospitals in the city for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the bed occupancy in such hospitals reduced to 88.6 per cent, as per the latest update from the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA).

Out of 3,206 beds available in 98 hospitals, 2,841 beds are occupied.

180 beds are available in isolation wards of these hospitals, 136 in HDUs, 38 in ICUs without ventilators and 11 in ICUs with ventilators.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has also roped in private facilities for COVID Care centres, said AHNA.

