Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Ahmedabad district reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 35,118, the Gujarat health departmentsaid.
With three more fatalities, the death toll rose to 1,801, it said.
With 120 patients getting discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered COVID-19 cases rose to 29,241, the department said.
Ahmedabad city reported 157 new cases and the rural parts of the district 20.
All the threedeaths were reported from the city. PTI
