Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 12 (ANI): Hospitals in Ahmedabad are seeing less rush of COVID-19 patients, a doctor at a city hospital said here and noted that the admission process has also got faster for patients.

"Between April 13 and May 6, there were lines of ambulances outside the hospital. Fifty-sixty patients would be waiting in ambulances and would get treated there. But now there is no ambulance waiting. If any patient comes in now, we immediately admit him/her. Twenty per cent of our oxygen beds are empty," Dr JV Modi, Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, here told ANI.

"In last three-four days, the number of COVID admissions has dropped by 20-25 per cent. Around 245 patients were admitted at Medicity campus of the hospital yesterday. On May 2, 400 patients were admitted," he added.

A social worker, Chintan Lodha, who has been visiting a crematorium for the past six days, said the number of bodies coming for cremation has reduced.

"There used to be a queue outside the crematorium. Against 45-50 bodies earlier, around 20 or less bodies are brought for cremation. The situation should continue getting better," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)