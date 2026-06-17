India News | Ahmedabad Medicity to Get World-class 'Spine and Sports Injury Centre' at Cost of Rs 295 Crore: Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 17 (ANI): Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Health Department Praful Pansheriya on Wednesday said that to address the rising burden of spinal-related diseases in Gujarat and meet the healthcare demands of upcoming global sporting events, a world-class Spine Institute, Sports Injury Centre and Rehabilitation Centre equipped with international-standard facilities will be established at Ahmedabad Medicity at an estimated cost of Rs 295 crore.

According to an official release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), under the chairmanship of Praful Pansheriya, a high-level review meeting regarding the planning and progress of this project was held on Wednesday in Gandhinagar. The meeting was attended by the Director of the Government Spine Institute, Dr Piyush Mittal, senior officials of the Health Department, and officials of the PIU.

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Providing further details about the meeting, Praful Pansheriya said that under the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat is striving to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and the Olympic Games in 2036. He stated that this institute will prove to be a boon for the State's athletes by providing world-class medical treatment and rehabilitation facilities within Gujarat itself.

Outlining the broader vision of the project, he said that the objective is not merely to provide treatment, but to develop Gujarat into a global hub for sports medicine and spine care capable of addressing future challenges. He congratulated the doctors, noting that no infection cases have been reported in spine surgeries performed in Gujarat over the last three years, a release stated.

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He emphasised that colleges equipped with advanced academic facilities will be established within the complex to develop super-specialist manpower. Special arrangements will also be created to facilitate world-class research in the fields of spine care and sports medicine, enabling experts from across India and abroad to contribute their services and expertise in the future.

He further stated that the proposed complex will provide all modern facilities for accurate diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of spinal disorders and sports-related injuries under one roof. Notably, the advanced Spine Institute will offer facilities such as complex spine surgeries, a Sports Injury Centre, and a world-class Rehabilitation Centre.

During the meeting, he instructed PIU and departmental officials to set clear timelines and ensure the project is implemented quickly while maintaining high-quality standards, a release added. (ANI)

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