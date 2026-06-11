India News | Ahmedabad Metro Becoming Model of Modern Public Transport with 68.28 Km Network and 54 Stations

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Metro stands as a strong example of fast, safe and reliable public transport. Following the successful implementation of Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, the network has expanded to 68.28 km with 54 stations, becoming an integral part of the daily lives of lakhs of commuters.

To ensure last-mile connectivity, the Metro works in coordination with local bodies and transport agencies such as AMC, GMC, AMTS, BRTS and Railways. 200+ buses currently operate through Metro stations, making travel more convenient and accessible for passengers, according to a release.

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The 68.28 km-long Metro network is advancing the Gujarat government's vision of 'Ease of Living' by making travel more convenient, efficient and time-saving for the people of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. This growing convenience has led to a steady rise in ridership over the years.

The average daily passenger count increased from 69,000 in 2023 to 1.01 lakh in 2024 and 1.33 lakh in 2025. By May 2026, daily ridership had reached 1.53 lakh passengers. These figures reflect the growing public trust in the Metro, which is emerging as a preferred mode of fast, affordable and reliable travel, the release stated.

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Since the Metro expansion in October 2022, a total of 13.81 crore passengers have travelled on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar route up to May 2026. Every month, lakhs of students, employees and other commuters use the Metro, reflecting its growing popularity as a reliable mode.

Major events at the Narendra Modi Stadium have witnessed significant Metro ridership. Over 2.26 lakh passengers used the Metro during the IPL match held on 30 April 2026. Similarly, 2.22 lakh passengers travelled by Metro during the IPL match on 21 May 2026, and over 2.21 lakh during the World Cup match on 18 February 2026. During the Coldplay concerts held on 25th & 26th January 2025, over 4.11 lakh passengers travelled by Metro over the two days, the release stated.

PM Modi envisioned Metro services as an affordable and accessible mode of transport for youth, students and low-income groups travelling across the city for work and education. The Metro alignment was planned accordingly. To meet growing mobility needs, the Ahmedabad Metro network is set for further expansion, with over 68 km of new corridors proposed under the GIFT City Extension, Airport Connectivity and Ahmedabad Metro Phase 3 projects. These proposals are currently under various stages of approval with the Government of India.

Upon completion of the expansion, the Ahmedabad Metro network will reach more parts of the city, enhancing connectivity and supporting Gujarat's urban and economic growth. Meanwhile, the Surat Metro project is also progressing rapidly. With a network of nearly 40 km and 38 stations, the project recently completed successful trial runs on a 15 km stretch. Today, the Ahmedabad Metro has become a key component of Gujarat's public transport infrastructure. By making travel faster, safer and more convenient, it is improving urban mobility and contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat, the release added. (ANI)

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