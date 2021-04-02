New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): IRCTC on Thursday said that services of the train Tejas Express Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad have been suspended for one month due to recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet, the IRCTC shared a statement that read, "Temporary suspension of ADI-BCT-ADI Tejas Express due to recent COVID-19 rising cases. Keeping in view the rising cases and in the larger public interest, it has been decided to suspend the services of train no.82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 for a period of one month."

"IRCTC is committed in its endeavor to ensure the highest standard of safe and comfortable journey of rail passengers," the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)