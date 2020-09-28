Ahmedabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Due to a sudden spike in new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat's Ahmedabad over the last one week, more than 80 per cent beds in designated private hospitals remain occupied now, as per the data shared by the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA).

With 83.29 per cent occupancy, it's getting difficult to get beds for new patients in these hospitals, AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhvi told PTI on Monday.

As on Monday, 83.29 per cent or 1,516 beds out of total 1,820 private-quota beds remain occupied, while only 304 beds are vacant, as per the data.

The occupancy of ICU beds without ventilator is nearly 81 per cent and only 55 such beds are available. Similarly, 89.11 per cent of total 147 ICU beds with ventilator are currently occupied, leaving only 16 such beds for new patients.

On the other hand, "ample number" of beds are available under quotas reserved for Ahmedabad municipal corporation (AMC) and state-run hospitals, a civic official said while admitting that occupancy has gone up in hospitals.

"Due to a sudden spike in cases during the last one week, around 80 per cent beds available with private hospitals for COVID-19 patients are now occupied. It is getting difficult now to get beds for new coronavirus patients in private hospitals," said Dr Gadhvi.

As against the average 150 cases been registered every day in the city till the third week of September, around 170 cases have been reported every day since last one week.

On September 26, 175 new cases were reported while the tally stood at 178 on September 27, as per the state health department.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, OP Machra, said ample number of beds are available in private hospitals under the AMC quota and also in state-run hospitals.

"It is true that occupancy has increased. But, we still have enough beds, both under AMC quota in private hospitals and with government hospitals, such as Sola civil, main civil and SVP Hospital," Machra said.

Machra said private quota is preferred by those who are financially well off.

"If private quota gets exhausted, people can always get admitted under AMC quota," the official said.

Machra added the AMC is considering to rope in more private hospitals to cope with future demand.

To ease the burden on government-run hospitals, the Ahmedabad civic body so far notified 64 private hospitals as designated COVID-19 hospitals.

As per the agreement, each hospital can utilise 50 per cent of beds for private quota patients, while the remaining quantum of beds should be reserved for patients sent by the civic body.

In August, the civic body had denotified nine designated Covid-19 hospitals in view of the slowing graph of new COVID-19 cases.

However, cases rose steadily in September.

