Ahmedabad, Aug 27 (PTI) Gujarat's Ahmedabad district recorded 163 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 30,845 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

Out of these 163 new cases, 143 were from Ahmedabad city and 20 from rural parts of the district, said a release by the Health Department.

With the death of three more COVID-19 patients, the toll in the district reached 1,716, it said.

As many as 152 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district also recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, the release added.

