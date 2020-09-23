Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (PTI) Ahmedabad's tally of coronavirus casesrose to 35,488 with 185 new cases being reported on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said.

With three more COVID-19 patients dying, the death toll in the district reached 1,807, it said.

Also Read | India’s Private Airlines Appeal Supreme Court Not to Make Refunds Mandatory, Fear Airlines May Collapse.

A total of 29,494 patients have been discharged in the district so far. 129 patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday, the department said in its release.

Ahmedabadcity reported 160 new cases while the rural parts reported 25 cases.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die, Parliament’s Monsoon Session Ends Before Schedule Due to COVID-19.

All the three deaths were reported in the city.

Also, out of 129 recoveries, 100 were in Ahmedabad city and 29 in the rural parts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)