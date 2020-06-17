Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Ahmedabad Records 330 New Coronavirus Cases; 22 More Die

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:40 PM IST
Ahmedabad, Jun 17 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 330 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the district to 17,629, the state health department said.

The death toll rose to 1,253 after 22 more patients succumbed to the disease in the district, the worst-hit by the pandemic in Gujarat, it said.

The district also reported recovery of 223 patients on Wednesday, taking the number of discharged people to 12,280.

Out of the 520 new cases reported from Gujarat on Wednesday, Ahmedabad alone recorded 330s, and 22 out of the total 27 state-wide deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

