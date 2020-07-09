Ahmedabad, Jul 9 (PTI) With the detection of 162 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the count in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 22,580 on Thursday, while five more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

Among the fresh cases, 153 were reported from Ahmedabad city and the remaining nine from rural parts of the the district, said a release by the health department.

Five patients died in Ahmedabad in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the district to 1,506, it said.

Also, 139 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals were discharged in the last 24 hours following recovery, the release added.

