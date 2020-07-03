Ahmedabad, Jul 3 (PTI) Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 204 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed its overall tally to 21,543 on Friday, the health department said.

Of the total number of fresh cases, 195 were from Ahmedabad city, while nine others from parts of the district, it said in a statement.

Also Read | NEET and JEE Main Exams Postponed Till September, Backbencher Students Celebrate With Funny Memes and Jokes Which Toppers Surely Wouldn't Appreciate.

The virus claimed the lives of 10 patients in the district in the last 24 hours, due to which its death toll rose to 1,466, it added.

According to the department, 131 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals recovered from the infection and were given discharge during this period.

Also Read | 12 O Clock Trailer: Ram Gopal Varma's Next Horror Film Looks Interesting (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)