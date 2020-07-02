Ahmedabad, Jul 2 (PTI) With the detection of 211 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the tally in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 21,339 on Thursday, while seven more patients died due to the infection, the Health Department said.

Among the fresh cases, 202 were reported from Ahmedabad city and the remaining nine from rural parts of the district, said a release by the department.

Seven COVID-19 patients also died in Ahmedabad in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the district to 1,456, it said.

The release said 161 patients, who were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, have recovered from the disease and given discharge in the last 24 hours.

