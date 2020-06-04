India News | Ahmedabad Registers 291 New Coronavirus Cases; 28 More Die

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) With 291 new coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours, the tally in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 13,354 on Thursday, the state Health Department said.

During the same period, 28 COVID-19 patients died in different hospitals in Ahmedabad city, taking the toll to 938, said a statement from the department.

Also, as many as 296 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the disease, it added.

