Ahmedabad, Dec 5 (PTI) At least 332 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while nine died of the infection in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

With the addition of new cases, the district's COVID- 19 caseload has risen to 51,724 and the toll reached 2,109, the officials said.

As many as 344 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 46,495, he said.

With 445 infections, the west zone of Ahmedabad city has the highest number of active cases, followed by the north-west zone with 433 infections, south-west with 430 and south with 403, the official said.

Of the seven zones in the city, the central zone has the least number of active cases at 292, he said.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the number of micro-containment areas in the city has come down to 279, with 19 existing areas removed from the list and three new areas.

As per the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, the bed occupancy rate in city's private hospitals requisitioned to treat COVID-19 cases has eased to 75.6 per cent, with 2,504 out of 3,312 available beds occupied.

