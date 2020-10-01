Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (PTI)Ahmedabad district of Gujarat recorded 193 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 37,040 on Thursday, the state government said.

With the death of three more COVID-19 patients during the same period, the toll in the district reached 1,831, nearly half of the total 3,463 fatalities registered in Gujarat till now, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Calls for Creation of Storage Facilities for All Crops.

Also, 256 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, said a state government release.

With this, the tally of recovered cases in the district went up to 31,095, it said.

Also Read | Hathras Gangrape Case: Presence of Semen on Victim's Body Not Essential for Prosecution in Rape, Say Experts.

Among the 256 recoveries, 238 were reported from the city and 18 from rural parts of Ahmedabad district, the release said.

Out of the 193 fresh cases, 172 were from Ahmedabad city and 21 from rural parts of the district.

As part of the local civic body's intensive surveillance and testing strategy to identify positive patients, health teams have been deployed at Kalupur railway station to test incoming passengers.

On Thursday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) tested 1,382 incoming passengers at the station and found that seven of them were infected with the disease, an AMC release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)