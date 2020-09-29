Ahmedabad, Sep 29 (PTI) As many as 195 new coronavirus cases emerged in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 36,650 on Tuesday, the state government said.

With the death of three more patients during the same period, the toll in the district reached 1,825, nearly half of the total 3,431 COVID-19 deaths registered in Gujarat so far, it said.

Also, 236 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, said a state government release.

With this, the tally of recoveries in the district went up to 30,572, it added.

Out of the 195 persons who were found positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, 176 were from Ahmedabad city and 19 were from the rural parts of the district.

As cases are on the rise in Ahmedabad city, the civic body has adopted intensive testing strategy to identify positive patients.

On Tuesday, a health team of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation tested 1,287 incoming passengers at Kalupur railway station and found that 17 of them had contracted the viral disease, said a release by the AMC.

