Ahmedabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Ahmedabad on Sunday added 215 COVID-19 cases to its infection tally while the number of people who got discharged post recovery was higher at 217, an official said.

The caseload in the district is now 55,585, of which 50,374 have recovered, including 47,000 in areas under the civic corporation, he said.

The toll in the district increased by five during the day to reach 2,210, he added.

"The city accounted for 207 of the new cases and 206 of the people discharged, while the rest were reported from rural areas. The city has 2,505 active cases, with north-west zone accounting for 426 and west zone 418. The number of micro containment areas stands at 19," said the civic official. PTI

