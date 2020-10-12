Ahmedabad, Oct 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Ahmedabad district mounted to 39,109 on Monday with the addition of 184 fresh cases, Gujarat health department said.

With three persons succumbing to the infection, the toll in the district went up to 1,868, it said.

Also Read | GST Council Meeting Highlights: No Consensus Reached, Says Nirmala Sitharaman As 9 States Reject Centre’s Solution For Compensation.

A total of 192 patients, including 178 in the city and 14 from villages, were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 33,732, the department said.

Out of the 184 new cases, 166 infections were reported from Ahmedabad city and 18 from rural areas.

Also Read | Bikini-clad Taapsee Pannu, Sister Shagun and Boyfriend Mathias Dance to Yashraj Mukhate’s Biggini Shoot Mix (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)