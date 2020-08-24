Ahmedabad, Aug 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 30,362 on Monday with addition of 165 new cases, Gujarat health department said.

With three deaths, the toll went up to 1,688, it said.

Also Read | Muslim Man in Ahmednagar Gets Two Daughters of His ‘Rakhi Sister’ Married as Per Hindu Rituals, Wins Hearts on Internet.

The number of recoveries rose to 25,268 with 164 patients getting discharged in the day, the department said.

Out of the 165 new cases, Ahmedabad city added 151 cases while 14 patients were detected in rural areas.

Also Read | Building Collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad, Over 200 Feared Trapped, NDRF Teams Rushed For Rescue Operation.

All the three deaths occurred in the city, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)