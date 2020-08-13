Ahmedabad, Aug 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 159 to 28,351 on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said.

With four patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 1,644, it said.

A total of 222 patients were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 23,038.

While 147 of 159 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city, 12 patients were found in rural areas, the department said.

All the four fatalities were reported from the city, it added.

