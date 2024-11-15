New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) released a manual for hospital safety and security and stroke management to elevate patient safety standards.

The launch event on Wednesday was marked by insightful discussions led by speakers from AHPI and partnering organisations.

Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI, emphasised the critical importance of consistent and rigorous safety and security protocols in healthcare settings to protect patients, healthcare personnel and all those visiting the hospitals.

"The safety of our patients and healthcare personnel is paramount, and by introducing these structured guidelines, we are setting a new benchmark for hospital security and clinical practices in India," Dr Gyani said.

"We aim to empower healthcare providers with the tools needed to identify and manage emergencies effectively and on a timely basis, ensuring that the highest standards of safety and quality of care are maintained throughout the healthcare system," Dr Gyani said.

A key highlight of the event was the introduction of the AHPI's "Hospital Safety and Security Manual", spearheaded by Col (retd) Dr Sunil Rao, Chair of AHPI's Taskforce on Hospital Safety and Security Manual. He also serves as the Group COO and Director of Medical Services at Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

The new security manual is expected to serve as an essential resource for healthcare facilities, offering guidelines that address security challenges while improving operational efficiency.

Another critical area addressed at the launch was the management of stroke care through the introduction of "Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Stroke Management", developed under the guidance of Dr Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, and Chair of AHPI's Scientific Committee on Public Awareness of Stroke.

Dr Sanjeev Singh emphasised the urgent need for greater public awareness and education surrounding stroke management, noting that prompt and effective care can significantly reduce stroke-related mortality and long-term disability.

"With this SOP, we aim to equip healthcare providers with standardised approaches to stroke care, ensuring timely diagnosis and intervention, which are vital to improving outcomes for stroke patients across India," Dr Singh noted.

Dr Anoop K Singh, Chief Neurosurgeon and owner of Life Line Hospital, Azamgarh also shared his expertise on best practices for managing stroke cases.

Dr Singh highlighted the critical role that structured SOPs play in guiding healthcare providers as well as the public through effective decision-making processes. He emphasised the importance of the golden hour, a critical period following the onset of stroke which highlights the urgency of timely treatment to prevent irreversible brain damage.

