Thiruvarur (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI): With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections around the corner, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami slammed opposition parties and claimed that AIADMK's alliance will emerge 'victorious' and MK Stalin's dream to win these elections will not come true.

"AIADMK alliance is a "victorious alliance". Stalin's dream of winning this election will not come true. People know what promises you (Stalin) gave in the 2019 parliamentary election. People know you have failed to fulfill your promises," Palaniswami said while addressing a rally in Thiruvarur.

"He (Stalin) said he will destroy AIADMK. He tried it when I became the Chief Minister and tried to topple my government. He had then given bytes on several news portals that by today or tomorrow, his (Edapaddi)'s government will be dissolved, but that didn't happen," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

On March 15, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin filed his nomination from the Kolathur constituency in Chennai for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.

In the last Assembly elections held in 2016, the DMK won 80, Congress won just eight, AIADMK won 134 seats, BJP was unable to win any seat and the rest were won by other parties and independent candidates.

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front, which includes the Congress, had won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2019. (ANI)

