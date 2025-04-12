Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday hit out at Chief Minister MK Stalin for calling the AIADMK-BJP tie-up a "treacherous alliance."

This comes after DMK chief and CM Stalin on Saturday attacked the BJP and AIADMK leadership and said that the people of the state will never tolerate a "treacherous alliance that bows to Delhi and betrays Tamil Nadu."

"By imposing Hindi to suppress Tamil, implementing conspiracies to curb Tamil people's growth, and planning delimitation to rob Tamil Nadu of its rightful representation. The BJP is trying to use the AIADMK -- a party long enslaved to external powers -- by threatening its leadership and forcing it to carry out its hidden agenda. Whether the BJP comes alone or with allies, the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to give a fitting response. The people will never tolerate a treacherous alliance that bows to Delhi and betrays Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin said in a statement.

Taking to the social media platform X, Palaniswami said, "DMK President and the current Chief Minister of the DMK-led government, Mr. @mkstalin, once said in a DMK General Council meeting that he loses sleep every night wondering what new problem will arise the next day."

Palaniswami claimed that recent political developments had unsettled Stalin.

"The day before yesterday, it was his minister Ponmudi's disgusting, obscene speech that ruined his sleep.

The AIADMK leader reiterated that the alliance would aim to correct the "historical mistakes" committed by the DMK.

"I had already said through my post on @X yesterday that the historical mistakes made by the DMK would be corrected and rewritten through this alliance," he added.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement, he said, "Honourable Union Home Minister Mr. @AmitShah also announced that there would be a 'Common Minimum Programme' for the welfare of Tamil Nadu."

Palaniswami went on to criticise Stalin's reaction. "Mr. Stalin, who lost sleep the entire night wondering 'What will it be?', has by morning compiled all his historical blunders and hollow dramas into a statement and released it."

Questioning the DMK government's stance on women's safety, he said, "Do you have even a fraction of the concern for the women of Tamil Nadu--who voted for you--that you claim to have for the issues in Manipur?"

He also questioned the state government's position on NEET. "What is NEET? Who introduced it in India? Which alliance fought all the way to the Supreme Court to uphold it? Answer these questions before you talk about NEET!"

Palaniswami further accused the DMK of compromising on water rights, adding, "Let the DMK leader, who mortgaged the Cauvery water rights in Bengaluru and the Mullaperiyar dam rights in Thiruvananthapuram, not pretend to be worried about these matters now."

He wrote, "The anti-Tamil Nadu, corrupt DMK regime will be stripped bare, and with overwhelming public support, the AIADMK-led alliance will claim victory in the 2026 State Assembly elections!"

Meanwhile, as the AIADMK joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said that they were on a "victorious path." She further said that the BJP leader K Annamalai would be inducted into the national framework as the new state party chief has been named.

Nainar Nagenthran was named the new Tamil Nadu BJP chief. Lauding K Annamalai's efforts as the state BJP chief, Soundararajan said that he would likely get a national role.

"We are on the victorious path. Our organisation's election has been completed. Our past president (K Annamalai) was working very hard. He was a very hard-working young leader. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah has said that he will be in the national framework. We are all very happy that all the talented heads are coming together to challenge the present DMK government," the BJP leader told ANI. (ANI)

