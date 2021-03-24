Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)'s Udhayanidhi Stalin over alleged improper disclosure of assets by him.

Udhayanidhi is DMK's candidate from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni candidate for the upcoming assembly polls.

The Joint Secretary of AIADMK's advocates' wing, in his complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, CEC and others, on Tuesday said that MK Stalin's son made improper disclosure of assets in Form 26 that indicated a case of Income Tax (I-T) evasion.

He also added that he would go to the Madras High Court if the Election Commission didn't take any action.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

