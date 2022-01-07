Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a broadside against the AIADMK on governance and said the opposition party has no locus standi to talk about the prevailing law and order in the State or providing relief to the rain-affected.

Firing sharp barbs at the arch rival, even as he thanked it for being on the same page on seeking exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu, Stalin remarked, "see if your hands are tainted before accusing."

Winding up the debate on motion of thanks to the governor for his address to the Assembly, the Chief Minister said "the AIADMK has no locus standi to talk about the law and order situation in DMK rule or about disbursing relief to the rain-affected."

People are aware of the chain of events ranging from the Pollachi sex scandal, gutka scam, Kodanadu murder to 13 persons killed in police firing during an anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi, during the AIADMK rule, he said.

On January 5, when the three-day Assembly session commenced, leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami alleged that the law and order situation under the present DMK rule had deteriorated and people were feeling insecure. Also, he found fault with the State government over its handling of the crisis arising due to flooding as a result of the rains in Chennai and said the rain-hit people still awaited relief.

The Chief Minister said his government undertook relief and restoration work at "lightning speed" after the rains lashed the State, and also put an end to the second Coronavirus wave.

"In fact, the DMK now earned more respect from the people than it did during the run up to Assembly elections by efficiently handling one crisis after the other," Stalin said. "Our achievements are many and challenges too galore," the Chief Minister added.

Accusing the previous AIADMK government of scrapping the populist schemes of the DMK like Uzhavar Sandai and Anna Renaissance Scheme, Stalin said on the opposition's charge that Amma Mini Clinics were wound up, that these clinics existed for name sake.

"There were no clinics. Only the name existed. .. it should be remembered that I had allowed the continuance of Amma canteens for the benefit of the people and my stand remains unaltered," he said.

His government was acting tough on anti-social elements and stopped the sale of drugs near educational institutions. "He (Palaniswami) talks about his party executives being whisked away by police. We can't give protection to those who are apprehensive of being booked," Stalin said indirectly referring to former State Dairy Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji who was arrested on Wednesday by the Virudhunagar police from Hassan in Karnataka in connection with an alleged job scam.

His government will not be lenient towards anyone be it his party members, but act sternly on those who erred. "My government is scripting a new chapter in history by overcoming numerous challenges and converting Tamil Nadu into an investor-friendly State," he said.

