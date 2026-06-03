India News | AIADMK Leader Palaniswami Takes Potshots at Detractors, Says Taking All Steps to Strengthen the Party

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): AIADMK General Secretary EK Palaniswami has taken potshots at detractors within the party and said he is taking all steps to strengthen the party which has faced dissent and resignation of party workers after losing the assembly polls.

He urged party workers not to succumb to any fear and anxiety. "With the blessings of our two great leaders and with your cooperation, I have taken up the responsibility of 'General Secretary of the Party' and have been working tirelessly, day and night," he said in a letter to party workers.

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"You all know well that, with the support of the party administrators and the crores of party workers, I have been facing various hardships, trials, betrayals, and continuing my journey. In the recently concluded Assembly General Elections, despite the party securing 47 seats, some individuals who have enjoyed various positions of comfort within the party are engaging in actions to destroy the party. Their intentions will never succeed," he added.

He said party's revolutionary leaders "MGR and Amma are alwsys with us".

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"Seeing the current trial faced by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I earnestly plead with all party administrators and party workers not to lose heart; do not engage in any adverse actions--I request this of you all again and again. I am taking all necessary actions to resurrect the party from the current situation," he said.

"I request the full cooperation of the party administrators and the crores of party workers for this. 'We will operate the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the people, not only behind me, but for centuries to come'--let us all unite to prove true the heartfelt vision of our divine Amma. To the administrators working at various levels within the party and to the party workers, I once again lovingly request that, considering the current situation, you should not succumb to any fear or anxiety. Let us engage in field work! Let us protect the party," he added.

Over 300 AIADMK members joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party's headquarters in Panaiyur near Chennai last week.

Among those who joined TVK were former AIADMK Minister Vellamandi Natarajan, Anna Trade Union Federation State Secretary Kamalakkannan, former AIADMK MLA from Mylapore Natraj, former AIADMK Minister Anandan, former Paramakudi AIADMK MLA Sadhan Prabhakar, Tirupathur City Secretary DT Kumar.

The induction took place in the presence of TVK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister N Anand, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sengottaiyan, and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

Aadhav Arjuna alleged that Palaniswami's political moves after the election defeat led to growing dissatisfaction within the party and prompted more members to join TVK.

"After the death of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, AIADMK cadres could not accept the decisions taken by the party's General Secretary. It is because of the pain of Amma's absence that AIADMK members have come towards Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. What conspiracy is there in this? On the day they faced defeat, Stalin and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami allegedly attempted to form an alliance with several industrialists. I have a question for Edappadi Palaniswami. - How can someone with only 47 MLAs become Chief Minister? How can you claim leadership with just 47 MLAs? This is what CV Shanmugam and Vijayabaskar themselves had said. Only later did it become clear that their plan was to make Udhayanidhi Stalin the Chief Minister and Edappadi Palaniswami the Deputy Chief Minister. Unable to accept this, communist movements extended their support," he said.

N. Anand said those who come to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam will always receive respect. "That respect will never diminish. Even if we are ministers, all of you are one among us. Thirty-three years ago, those who travelled on bicycles and pasted posters believing that our leader would become a superstar are the same people who are ministers today. Under no circumstances will our Chief Minister look down on anyone. All of you must work together with him," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)