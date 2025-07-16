Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI): AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan on Wednesday hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the newly launched 'Ungaludan Stalin' (Stalin With You) outreach programme. claiming the ruling DMK was rattled by the success of AIADMK's ongoing rallies.

"Our leader started the campaign 10 days ago, while Stalin with his 'Ungaludan Stalin' just started yesterday. Seeing the overwhelming response received by our leader and party General secretary EPS, DMK and their allies are rattled and are scrambling to build a narrative to water down the entire rally," Sathyan told ANI.

"MK Stalin doesn't have any narrative. He has no achievements to boast," the AIADMK leader added.

He further called Stalin's campaign an attempt to defame AIADMK leaders. "Rallies are a huge success with thousands of people and carders welcoming our leader in the nook and corner of Tamil Nadu. This is a disappointment for the ruling camp. This is yet another desperate attempt by MK Stalin to get a narrative to defame our leader," he said.

Taking a jibe at Stalin, the AIADMK leader said that the Chief Minister has only worked for his family and is now forced to run a door-to-door campaign.

"These are cinema dialogues as he has run the government by acting for 4.5 years. He has zero clue about government and governance. For 4.5 years, he has only worked for his family to elevate his son and sister. That's why he is being forced to knock on each door and put up a face as if he is there for the people," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM MK Stalin launched the Ungaludan Stalin initiative at Chidambaram in Cuddalore district. During the launch, he said that as long as the DMK-led alliance stands united, no "Delhi force" can succeed in the State.

"I firmly believe that as long as we (the DMK alliance) stand united, no Delhi force can succeed here (in Tamil Nadu)," Stalin said, in an apparent reference to the BJP's effort to become a potent political force in the State.

Officials said that under the 'Ungaludan Stalin' programme, 43 services from 13 departments would be offered in urban areas and 46 from 15 departments would be offered in rural areas under the programme. (ANI)

