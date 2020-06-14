Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | AIADMK MLA Tested COVID-19 Positive in Tamil Nadu

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:02 AM IST
India News | AIADMK MLA Tested COVID-19 Positive in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): A member of legislative assembly from the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The MLA has been admitted to the MIOT International Hospital for the treatment, confirmed the hospital authority.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

"An MLA from AIADMK has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently admitted at the hospital," the hospital said.

Earlier, DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan passed away in a private hospital in Chennai due to coronavirus on June 10. (ANI)

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 454 New COVID-19 Cases Taking Overall Count to 10,698: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

