New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has called off the proposed nation-wide bank strike on Saturday as Indian Banks' Association has agreed to resolve most of its demands.

Following the decision, all banks would function across the country and transactions can be carried out without disruption.

"Understanding reached on all issues. IBA and banks agreed to resolve the issue bilaterally. Hence our strike is deferred,"AIBEA general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

Banks are open on November 19 which is the third Saturday of the month. All banks remain open on first and third Saturdays.

