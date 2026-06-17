India News | AICC General Secretary Kumari Selja Holds Meeting with State Party Office Bearers in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): AICC General Secretary in charge of Uttarakhand, Kumari Selja, held a meeting with party office-bearers in Dehradun on Wednesday.

She is currently chairing a meeting at the Bijapur State Guest House. The AICC General Secretary arrived in Dehradun earlier today for a two-day visit to the state.

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In a post on X, the Uttarakhand Congress stated that the General Secretary was welcomed by state party president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of the Opposition, Yashpal Arya.

"Upon arrival in Dehradun, Honourable State In-charge @Kumari_Selja Ji was warmly welcomed and felicitated with a bouquet of flowers by Honourable State President @UKGaneshGodiyal Ji and Honourable Leader of the Opposition @IamYashpalArya Ji," said Uttarakhand Congress.

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Earlier, the Congress party in Dehradun staged a protest against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was attended by Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal, state co-in-charge Surendra Sharma, and former state president Karan Mahara.

"In protest against irregularities in the NEET-UG exam, paper leaks, and other burning issues related to the future of the youth, a Youth Anger Torch March was taken out in Dehradun under the leadership of State President @UKGaneshGodiyal ji by Congress workers, and the demand was made for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ji."

On this occasion, State Co-in-charge Surendra Sharma ji, former State President @KaranMahara_INC ji, program coordinator Vineet Prasad Bantu ji, State President of Scheduled Caste Department Madan Lal ji, State President of Minority Department Suleman Ansari ji, State Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana ji, Mayor President Jaswinder Singh Gogi ji, Councilor Robin Tyagi, Ritesh Khare ji, Himanshu Rawat ji, along with senior Congress leaders, Youth Congress and NSUI companions, respected workers, and a large number of local citizens were present," said Uttarakhand Congress. (ANI)

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