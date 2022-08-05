Hyderabad, Aug 5 (PTI) In a setback to the Congress in Telangana, AICC spokesman Sravan Dasoju on Friday announced his decision to quit the party finding fault with state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy's style of functioning.

He alleged that Reddy is functioning without following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's principle of social justice and also the ideals for which party chief Sonia Gandhi granted statehood to Telangana.

Sravan Dasoju, a leader from the backward classes, also alleged that AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore too did not correct Reddy when the latter spoke as if his own community should be powerful, while backward classes, SCs, STs would remain ignored.

Leaders from other castes also did not approve of Reddy's comments with caste chauvinism, he said.

Sravan Dasoju, who used to translate the speeches of top AICC leaders including Rahul Gandhi at public meetings, also accused the PCC president of self promotion at the cost of others.

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkata Reddy disapproved of the PCC president inducting a leader who had worked against him in the last Lok Sabha polls into the Congress on Friday.

Venkata Reddy, who spoke to reporters in Delhi, also took exception to the announcement of a public meeting in his constituency without his knowledge.

Venkata Reddy's brother and MLA Rajagopal Reddy had recently resigned from the Congress. Rajagopal Reddy had also said he would quit as MLA.

