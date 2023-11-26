New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): In a pioneering initiative to prioritise the well-being and comfort of patient attendants, Dr M Srinivas, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has spearheaded a comprehensive plan for the rejuvenation of waiting areas associated with intensive care units (ICUs).

During his routine rounds, Dr Srinivas identified existing challenges within the current waiting areas, which often lacked essential amenities for attendants of patients admitted to ICUs. Many attendants, staying overnight for extended periods, faced discomfort due to the absence of adequate seating arrangements, basic facilities, and a lack of privacy.

To address these concerns and enhance the overall experience for attendants, the premium institute has decided to implement a series of measures to ensure the well-being and convenience of patient attendants. The rejuvenation plan includes the following minimum facilities: air-conditioned waiting areas, a basic attendant chair-cum-bed, lockers, a drinking water facility, male and female toilets, healthy snacks & packed beverage dispensing machines, adequate mobile charging points, a multi-faith prayer room or area, an intercom facility with local or STD calling, CCTV cameras, a Guard and appropriate pest and rodent control measures.

Each attendant chair bed will be numbered, corresponding to the ICU bed of the patient. Only two entry passes per patient will be issued to regulate access to the waiting areas. These areas will be developed as silent zones to ensure a tranquil environment for patient attendants.

Recognising that mobile signals may not always be reliable, an intercom system will be implemented to facilitate communication. Guards at entry and exit gates will receive calls on the intercom and relay messages to attendants when required in the respective ICU.

The AIIMS administration calls for immediate action from the chiefs of all centers, medical superintendents, and supervising engineers to oversee the implementation of these measures.

Dr Rima Dada, PIC Media Cell, said "The initiative reflects AIIMS New Delhi's commitment to patient-centric care and ensuring the well-being of those supporting their loved ones during critical times." (ANI)

