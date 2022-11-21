Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (PTI) A doctor in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, has earned appreciation from different quarters recently for voluntarily donating blood to a needy patient in the medical facility here.

Dr Debashish Mishra of the Department of Transfusion Medicine of the hospital donated one unit of B-negative blood, in the Transfusion Department, to a pregnant lady in serious condition. The incident happened on November 3, and the woman was discharged from the hospital on November 19.

The doctor on duty on that day had come to know of an urgent blood requirement for a pregnant woman.

Since there were no relatives who could donate the required blood group, the doctor volunteered to donate his blood to save her life.

The hospital, in a statement on Monday, said then the B-negative blood was not available in the blood bank.

"If the patient would not have received the required blood, then she could have died," the doctor who treated the woman said.

After a few days of treatment in the Gynecology Department, the lady was discharged and doing well.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas lauded Dr Mishra's gesture.

The doctor not only treats patients but also has a golden heart to extend help to the needy, he said.

He has set an example for others, Dr Biswas added.

