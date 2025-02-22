Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 22 (ANI): Taking a significant step towards establishing Liver Transplantation services, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has inaugurated a dedicated Liver Transplantation Clinic, marking a new era in advanced liver care. This initiative underscores the institute's commitment to providing world-class healthcare and addressing the growing need for liver transplantation in the region, according to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The clinic was inaugurated by Shailesh Kumar, President, of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, and Dillip Kumar Parida, Medical Superintendent. This specialised clinic aims to streamline the evaluation, listing, and pre-operative optimisation of patients requiring liver transplantation, ensuring a structured and multidisciplinary approach to liver care.

"With AIIMS Bhubaneswar gearing up to commence liver transplantation services, the need for a dedicated clinic to evaluate and list patients suffering from End-Stage Liver Disease (ESLD) is paramount. This initiative will bridge the gap in liver care and offer a ray of hope to countless patients," said Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director.

As per the statement, the clinic will be jointly managed by the Departments of Surgical Gastroenterology, Gastroenterology, Pediatric Surgery, and Pediatrics. A dedicated Liver Transplant Coordinator and Nutritionist will also be integral to the clinic, ensuring holistic care for patients and their families.

The clinic will cater to patients from Odisha and neighbouring states, offering comprehensive assessment and treatment. Its primary functions include evaluating ESLD patients for liver transplantation, listing patients for transplantation, pre-operative optimisation for both donors and recipients, nutritional and transplant counselling, and providing information on the risks and benefits of liver transplantation, said the statement.

The clinic will operate every Tuesday from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM in Room No. 222, Gastro OPD Complex.

The launch event was attended by distinguished faculty members, including Manas Panigrahi (HoD, Gastroenterology), Bramhadatta Pattnaik (HoD, Surgical Gastroenterology), Sanjay Giri (HoD, Burns & Plastic Surgery), Subrat Sahu (Pediatric Surgery), Taraprasad Tripathy, and Ranjan Patel (Radiology). Also present were Superintendent engineers, faculty members, nursing staff, and other dignitaries.

With this milestone, AIIMS Bhubaneswar reaffirms its commitment to pushing the frontiers of medical excellence and offering cutting-edge healthcare solutions.

The Liver Transplantation Clinic is a beacon of hope for countless patients suffering from chronic liver diseases, ensuring a new lease on life through timely intervention and expert care. (ANI)

