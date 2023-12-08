New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) to advance expertise in the critical fields of high altitude medicine and space medicine.

"AIIMS Delhi is proud to announce a collaboration with the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) to advance expertise in the critical fields of High Altitude Medicine and Space Medicine," the medical institution said in an official release.

Also Read | Kanam Rajendran Dies: Kerala Unit CPI Chief Passes Away at 73.

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) bring unparalleled competence in these specialized areas, and this collaboration aims to foster the development of these essential disciplines at AIIMS New Delhi.

"In a significant step towards formalizing this partnership, under the guidance and supervision of Dr (Prof.) M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS New Delhi, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is set to be signed between AIIMS New Delhi and DGAFMS," it added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Balloon Seller Stabs Married Woman to Death During Kartik Purnima Fair in Balaghat, Love Affair Angle Being Probed.

Dr Rajesh Khadgawat, Professor of Endocrinology at AIIMS New Delhi, has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for this collaborative initiative.

This collaboration represents a strategic alliance between two leading institutions, combining academic excellence with the specialized knowledge and experience of the Armed Forces Medical Services.

The partnership is expected to propel advancements in High Altitude Medicine and Space Medicine, benefiting not only the academic and research communities but also contributing to the overall advancement of medical knowledge and practice.

"This collaboration between AIIMS New Delhi and Armed Forces Medical Services is a significant milestone that will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities in High Altitude Medicine and Space Medicine. I look forward to working closely with DGAFMS" said the AIIMS Director.

Dr Rima Dada said that the signing of the MOU is anticipated to take place in the coming weeks, marking the formal commencement of this collaborative venture.

"Both AIIMS New Delhi and DGAFMS are committed to fostering a spirit of innovation, research, and academic excellence through this partnership," Dr Rima Dada added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)