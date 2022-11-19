New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): In order to promote the Digital India initiative, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is initiating all-digital payments starting April 2023, at all counters, said AIIMS in a statement.

In a statement, AIIMS New Delhi said that a SmartCard has been introduced at all counters for the patients, and starting April 1, 2023, in addition to UPI and card payments, all payments will go completely digital.

In addition to this, AIIMS Delhi has also started an E-prescription system for the convenience of doctors and patients.

"We have started a system of E-prescription for our EHS system. It is totally paperless. When a patient comes to a doctor, the doctor can prescribe on the system and automatically the details switch to the pharmacist so that he can keep it ready and delivered to the EHS beneficiary as and when the beneficiary comes. So, basically, we are trying to facilitate and increase convenience"," stated Dr Vikas, incharge of the New OPD, AIIMS, Delhi.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr M Srinivas Director of AIIMS, Delhi on AIIMS's future plans said, "We will work in all the domains like patient learning, teaching, learning research, enhancing good governance and administration. Our focus is a patient care coordinating system, dashboard will show the availability of emergency beds and occupied beds. CT MRI runs 24X7 also and the operation data dashboard will also start in a few days and transparency will also be there."

"We are making AIIMS e-Hospital completely paperless to save time, efficiency, and transparency." Dr Srinivas said.

AIIMS, New Delhi in its statement also informed that battery-operated bus services have also been started for the patients and staff like doctors, nurses and paramedics to facilitate smooth commutes. (ANI)

