New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday presided over the signing of a Collaboration Agreement between University of Liverpool and AIIMS New Delhi for "AIIMS Liverpool Collaborative Centre for Translational Research in Head and Neck Cancer - ALHNS".

This initiative seeks to leverage the strengths of two leading centres of head-neck oncology that enjoy global reputations and leadership positions in their respective geographies.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Three Teenage Sisters Charred to Death in Fire at Their House in Ramban (Watch Video).

"AIIMS-University of Liverpool Collaborative Centre for Translational Research in Head-Neck Cancer" builds upon the pre-existing collaboration and links between the Liverpool Head and Neck Centre (LNHC), University of Liverpool (UOL) and the Head and Neck Cancer unit at AIIMS New Delhi.

The initiative will impact the care of patients with head and neck cancer by combining resources at both institutions to develop joint research and education programmes which will enhance the quality of research outputs and education. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi: Drunk Man Mistakes Apple Traders From Kashmir For Terrorists, Sends Police on Wild Goose Chase.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)