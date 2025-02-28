By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas on Friday emphasised the importance of a balanced diet and reduced oil intake to combat obesity, which affects all organs.

Speaking to ANI, Dr M Srinivas stated, "There is a campaign against obesity and the consumption of oil. India faces both undernutrition in rural areas and obesity in urban areas."

He noted that India faces a dual challenge of undernutrition in rural areas and obesity in urban areas, with malnutrition encompassing both undernutrition and overnutrition.

Additionally, he stressed that obesity affects all organs and is linked to diseases like coronary artery disease and cancer.

"Obesity affects all organs, and fat consumption must be controlled," he added.

Explaining the importance of a balanced diet and oil intake, he said, "A balanced diet should include 15-20% protein, 15% fat, and 50% carbohydrates. Essential fatty acids like Omega-3 are crucial. Oil intake should be limited to 2-4 teaspoons per day, with a preference for locally available, minimally processed, cold-pressed oils."

He also highlighted the importance of meaningful work and setting goals to maintain a healthy work-life balance while recommending limiting oil intake to 2-4 teaspoons per day, opting for locally available, minimally processed, cold-pressed oils.

"Regarding working hours, the body's capacity and job necessity should guide work duration. Stress arises when work is unenjoyable, while meaningful work can bring satisfaction, even with long hours," he added.

Notably, in his latest effort to tackle rising health concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide movement to combat obesity and promote healthier eating habits.

On February 23, during the 119th episode of his Mann Ki Baat radio program, PM Modi addressed the growing problem of obesity in India, especially among children, and urged citizens to make small but significant changes in their daily diets.

The Prime Minister shared alarming statistics, revealing that obesity cases have doubled in recent years. He pointed out that one in every eight people in India is affected by obesity, with an even more concerning rise in cases among children.

In a move to tackle this issue head-on, PM Modi urged people to reduce their consumption of cooking oil by 10 per cent, explaining that such a small change could have a big impact on public health.

"To build a fit and healthy nation, we must address the issue of obesity. We need to reduce oil consumption by 10 per cent every month. When purchasing oil for cooking, aim to buy 10 per cent less. This will be a significant step toward reducing obesity and improving our health," PM Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat speech.

He emphasised that even minor adjustments to our eating habits can lead to a stronger, fitter, and disease-free future.

In his bid to widen the campaign's reach, PM Modi used his X handle to nominate prominent personalities to spread awareness about obesity and the benefits of reducing oil consumption. (ANI)

