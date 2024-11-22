New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and the Delhi Indian Institute of Technology have launched a ground-breaking new collaboration with University College London (UCL) to co-create pioneering solutions in the field of medical technology.

For the first time, the three institutions will join forces to draw on their complementary areas of expertise to develop new technologies that help tackle some of today's biggest health challenges, said an official press release.

On 22 November 2024, AIIMS New Delhi, IIT Delhi and UCL signed a Memorandum of Understanding committing to partnership in research and innovation.

The partnership, which will seek to leverage industry connections across all three institutions, will pave the way for devising multidisciplinary solutions across healthcare, policy and social sciences to tackle pressing global challenges such as air pollution, health problems, and climate change.

Together, the universities aim to advance the field of medical technology in cutting-edge areas such as detection, diagnostics and imaging; devices and implants; assistive technologies; digital health; artificial intelligence, machine learning and quantum; surgical and treatment interventions and sensing technologies.

They will also aim to increase ongoing collaboration in areas such as staff and student exchange, joint programmes, workshops and conferences, and joint publications.

Professor M Srinivas, Director (AIIMS) said, "This tripartite partnership between AIIMS, IIT Delhi, and UCL represents a transformative step in addressing some of the most pressing health and societal challenges. By combining our expertise in medical science, engineering, and global policy, we are creating a platform for MedTech innovation. Together, we aim to develop impactful solutions, set new benchmarks in medical technology and interdisciplinary research, and enhance patient care delivery."

Dr Michael Spence, UCL's President and Provost, said: "At UCL we recognise the difference that international collaboration can make to solving pressing global challenges and we know the power that bringing together different disciplines can have. We are honoured and excited to embark on this new partnership with two such renowned Indian institutions and know we will achieve great things together to make a real difference in people's lives."

As part of the trilateral agreement signing ceremony, the delegation visited the med tech facility mPRAGATI, a national centre for the development of medical devices and technology-based at IIT Delhi.

UCL has enjoyed longstanding bilateral partnerships with both AIIMS and IIT Delhi and this is the first time the three institutions will collectively work together across disciplines.

Professor Sumit Malhotra (AIIMS) and Professor PVM Rao (IIT Delhi) recently took part in the 'India Special' episode of UCL podcast 'Unlocking the SDGs: A blueprint for the future', hosted by UCL's Professor Monica Lakhanpaul and Professor Priti Parikh, exploring examples of innovative projects involving communities to tackle the Sustainable Development Goals. (ANI)

