New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to Post Graduate (PG) courses, July 2021 session till further notice.

The exam was scheduled to be held on May 8.

In an official notice issued by AIIMS on Friday, it said, "In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination scheduled in May 2021: INI CET PG July [MD/MS/DM (6 yrs)/M.Ch (6 yrs)/MDS)] for July 2021 session, scheduled date - May 8, 2021."

Class 10th board exams of CBSE and ICSE have already been cancelled while class 12th board exams stay postponed amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,46, 786 new COVID-19 cases and 2,624 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the government update on Saturday morning. (ANI)

