New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The AIIMS-Resident Doctors' Association on Sunday condemned the incident in which some Congress leaders allegedly misbehaved with a government doctor in Bhopal and urged the Madhya Pradesh chief minister to take immediate action against the perpetrators.

Dr Yogendra Shrivastava on Saturday submitted his resignation after the incident following a patient's death, but a day later withdrew it after state Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary assured that action will be taken in the matter.

The incident will break the morale of many frontline workers who have forgotten their own wellbeing while helping those in distress in this COVID-19 pandemic and even before, the AIIMS-RDA said.

Demanding that the perpetrators be taken to task, it said, "Yesterday's event was not an isolated occurrence and doctors throughout the country face it time and again, given the huge burden of patients and the strenuous work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The doctors' body, which also wrote to Shrivastava, said despite the pressure, the best possible care is offered to patients depending on available resources and human ability of doctors.

"Instances like yesterday's incident negatively affect this constant endeavour by healthcare workers to do the best for their patients," it said.

"We plead to our countrymen and our administrators to take cognisance of such episodes and support us when we are right. We are in this battle against COVID-19 together. We urge the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh to take immediate action against the perpetrators of this incident to respect the dignity of Dr Shrivastava and sentiment of all doctors around the country," the association said.

