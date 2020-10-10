Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI): The All India Instituteof Medical Sciences (AIIMS) coming up at Bibinagar in the state of Telangana should develop as a prestigious hospital, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

He visited the AIIMS Medical College and Hospital at Bibinagar in Yadadri-Bhongir district, about 37 kms from Hyderabad, and reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction and developmental works.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy favoured preparing an action plan covering aspects like opening various departments, recruitment, required equipment to develop the institute.

He said he would extend all cooperation to develop the AIIMS, Bibinagar.

Wishing that the hospital should develop as a full- fledged one, he suggested that the progress of development works should improve with each passing day.

Observing that the institute building is yet to be handed over officially by the state government to AIIMS, he said it should be done at the earliest.

He thanked the state government officials for providing the building though therehas been some delay.

He sought the cooperation of the government for the development of the AIIMS hospital.

Reddy further said the institute should evolve into having a super-speciality hospital, medical college (already started), OP unit and others.

He said a rural health centre, affiliated to AIIMS, Bibinagar, can come up if the government provides 10 acres of land near the institute.

The Union Minister launched the official website of AIIMS Medical College during the visit. The AIIMS at Bibinagar is one of the nine AIIMS institutes being established by the Centreunder the PMSSY (Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana), he said.

The medical college with 50 seats was started in 2019.

