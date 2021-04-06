New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Amid demands of opening COVID-19 vaccination of all age groups, the union health ministry on Tuesday stated that the aim of the vaccination drive is to administer the vaccine to those who need it and not to those who want it.

"Many people ask why we shouldn't open vaccination for all. There are two aims of such vaccination drives -- to prevent deaths and protect the healthcare system. The aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan while addressing a press conference on the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

This statement from the government came after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to allow the COVID-19 vaccination of all people above the age of 25 years in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also written to Prime Minister Modi for relaxation in the age limit for vaccination against COVID-19 and making it available for all.

Bhushan further informed that the country administered 43 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, which is a record.

"As a result of today morning, we administered 8.31 crores doses of the vaccine," he mentioned.

Comparing the vaccination drive with the United States, Bhushan said, "The United States has a daily average of 30.53 lakh doses of vaccine administration, whereas 26.53 lakhs of vaccine doses are administered in India daily. As per a website, US has administered 16 crore doses in 112 days, while India administered 7.9 crores doses in 79 days."

India had started COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)