Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): While reviewing the preparedness for the Kumbh Mela on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that the government's aim is to ensure a maximum number of devotees to participate in the Kumbh Mela while maintaining COVID-related guidelines.

"The faith of crores of devotees around the globe is attached with the Kumbh Mela. It is the responsibility of all of us to coordinate with each other and arrange for facilities for the devotees who come to take part in the Mela," Rawat said.

Rawat directed to pay special attention to the cleanliness of the Kumbh area, and to ensure the deployment of adequate cleaning personnel for this.

The Chief Minister, "Cleanliness is related to health. Provision of adequate toilets should be done."

He also asked to ensure effective arrangements for security at Kumbh Mela.

Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Om Prakash and other officials were present at the meeting.

Kumbh Mela will be held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar from April 1 to April 30 this year. (ANI)

