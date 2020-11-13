Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Mild tension prevailed in Lal Darwaza area of Hyderabad on Thursday morning after a scuffle between party workers of BJP and AIMIM regarding the distribution of flood relief assistance.

BJP workers raised slogans against local MLA Pasha Qadri alleging that he was not providing assistance in their areas.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, R Vidya Sagar, Inspector of Police, Chatrinaka Police Station said that only slogans were raised but no case was registered.

"Today (Thursday) morning during the distribution of Flood Relief assistance amount by local MLA Pasha Qadri and Deputy Municipal Commissioner, the local BJP party workers raised slogans against the MLA for not providing assistance in their areas. Only slogans were raised against the Party. No case has been registered," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each flood-affected household in the city. (ANI)

