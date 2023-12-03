Hyderabad, December 3: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi conceded defeat in Telangana Assembly elections. While acknowledging the party's victory in seven seats, Owaisi expressed his respect for the people's mandate and vowed to introspect on the party's shortcomings.

"The people of Telangana have taken a decision, and we should respect it," Owaisi stated. "In the last 10 years, there has been development in Telangana under the leadership of KCR, but we respect the decision of the people." Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Set to Form Government as it Crosses Majority Mark in State, Counting of Votes Underway.

Asaduddin Owaisi Speaks on Telangana Assembly Election Results

#WATCH Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "The people of Telangana have taken a decision and we should respect it. In the last 10 years, there has been development in Telangana under the leadership of KCR but we respect the decision of the people...I am thankful to the… pic.twitter.com/KauDLf5utQ — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

"We will work on the loopholes and introspect this. We will continue to raise the issues of the marginalized communities and fight for their rights," Owaisi added. Congress is set to form government in Telangana, as the party registered victory in 64 seats. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has won 39 seats. The BJP has won 8 seats. AIMIM has won 7 and CPI has won 1 seat. After Congress emerged victorious in Telanaga, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said on Sunday that the people of Telangana created history and gave the mandate in favour of the Congress party. Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS Concedes Defeat as Trends Show Massive Loss for Party, KT Rama Rao Congratulates Congress.

Priyanka Gandhi termed it the victory of the people. In a post shared by her official handle on X, she wrote, "The people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress Party. This is the victory of the people of Telangana. This is the victory of the people of the state and every worker of the Congress Party."

Telangana's two-time chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, submitted his resignation to the Governor of the state on Sunday evening. After accepting his resignation, the Governor has requested Chief Minister KCR to continue office until the formation of a new government in the state.

