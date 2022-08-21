Mahbubnagar (Telangana) [India], August 21 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring justice to Bilkis Bano while addressing a public gathering at Mahbubnagar Telangana on August 20.

The AIMIM chief highlighted the atrocities that were faced by Bilkis Bano in the Gujarat riots and the heinous crime committed by the 11 accused of her rape who were given bail on August 15.

He said that while the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', a daughter of the nation is distraught after seeing bail being granted to the men who raped her. The MP saluted the husband of Bilkis Bano for standing with her during her grave time and ensuring the 11 accused were sent to trial.

He alleged there are five people with connections to the BJP on the review board of the convicts.

While addressing the crowd, he mentioned the instance when the Prime Minister had called himself the brother of Muslim women during the abrogation of Triple Talaq and the introduction of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. He called out the PM to carry out his duties diligently by providing justice to Bilkis Bano.

He slammed the government for not intervening in the release of the 11 accused and alleged that the government sees her as a Muslim and not an Indian. Speaking to the public he stated Muslims feel unsafe, and disrespected in India owing to such incidents involving injustice.

The leader questioned the PM on the legacy that he will leave behind, whether to be remembered as a PM who did nothing to ensure justice or a PM who took cognizance of the injustice delivered and safeguarded the justice of the victim.

Urging the public, he requested all to come forward in support of Bilkis and take steps within the bounds of the Constitution to fight for Bilkis.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday slammed the Centre over granting remission to 11 convicts in the case related to Bilkis Bano's gang-rape and murder of her kin during the 2002 Gujarat riots and said that the BJP government has double standards.

He alleged that whatever BJP is doing, is just for winning the upcoming Gujarat election.

Earlier, the Gujarat government decided to grant remission to 11 convicts in the case related to Bilkis Bano's gang-rape and murder of her kin during the 2002 riots on August 15. (ANI)

